CEOs of Hudson's Bay Company, HelloFresh, Dollar Shave Club, MatchesFashion.com and Westfield to Headline Shoptalk Europe

130+ Global Commerce Leaders, Including 70 CEOs, Already Confirmed to Speak in Copenhagen at Europe's Best Retail & Ecommerce Conference: Agenda Now Available

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Shoptalk Europe, the new large-scale event that is leading the development of a modern European and global retail and ecommerce conversation and community of innovators, today announced its agenda featuring 130+ confirmed speakers. Shoptalk Europe speakers make for the best speaker lineup of any retail and ecommerce event in Europe.

The speaker lineup includes large retailers and brands with more than $570 billion in combined annual sales, disruptive startups that have collectively raised more than $2.5 billion in funding, and prolific venture investors with more than $15 billion in capital. Shoptalk Europe will take place in fewer than 120 days on October 9-11, 2017 in Copenhagen, and is on track to gather more than 2,000 attendees.

Shoptalk Europe's unprecedented agenda focuses on the evolution of how consumers discover, shop and buy in an age of digital transformation, and covers the trends, technologies and business models disrupting retail and ecommerce. The agenda is available here: http://shoptalkeurope.com/agenda.

The Shoptalk Europe agenda resets the industry conversation and includes an amazing speaker list of which 75% are C-level and 70 are CEOs. Shoptalk Europe speakers span more than 20 countries in Europe, North and South America, and Asia, and include:

A complete list of confirmed speakers can be found at http://shoptalkeurope.com/speakers as well as in the agenda.

"By changing the conversation and building a new community focused on innovation, Shoptalk Europe presents a unique, large-scale opportunity for the retail and ecommerce ecosystem to learn, collaborate and drive the future of commerce in Europe," said Shoptalk Europe founder and chairman Anil D. Aggarwal, who previously founded Money20/20 Europe, the largest Fintech event in Europe, as well as its U.S. counterpart, Money20/20, the largest Fintech event globally.

Shoptalk Europe follows the U.S. launch of Shoptalk, which instantly became the most important American retail and ecommerce event, recently completing its second year selling out at more than 5,500 attendees and tracking for more than 7,500 in 2018 with its third event.

About Shoptalk Europe

Shoptalk Europe is the first European event to lead the modern retail and ecommerce conversation and community of innovators. It covers the transformational trends, technologies and business models reshaping how consumers discover, shop and buy in an age of digital disruption. Shoptalk Europe will be held on 9-11 October 2017 in Copenhagen.

Shoptalk Europe is the one place where established retailers and brands, venture-backed direct-to-consumer startups, tech and Internet companies, investors, media, analysts and others can come together to learn, collaborate and evolve. Shoptalk Europe will have more than 2,000 attendees, including 200+ world-class speakers, from across Europe and the world. The event will include all key ecosystem stakeholders from a wide range of industry verticals--fromgrocery to fashion and everything in between, including home, electronics, beauty and FMCG. To learn more, visit www.shoptalkeurope.com.