Darholding Ltd Reports Portfolio Company Growth for 2016

BUDAPEST, Hungary, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

DARHOLDING, the largest upstream Holding of corporations in Central Europe has closed an excellent year in 2016. The portfolio companies have achieved great results in biotechnology, flow chemistry, nano- and space technology. THALESNANO (http://www.thalesnano.com), the global leader of flow chemistry released its new H Cube Mini + benchtop hydrogenation unit, that aims to bring flow hydrogenation even further into the chemistry mainstream. It also won a EUR 4 million EU grant for its development projects. COMINNEX (http://www.cominnex.com) the unique chemistry CRO for pharmaceutical early stage research has grown its revenue 30% from last year, securing multi-year contracts with major pharma companies while multiplying its EBITDA. INNOSTUDIO (http://www.innostudio.org) and COMZAT put a foothold on space technology by presenting its concepts and results at the very first symposium organized on Space Chemistry which was organized by the American Chemical Society. AROMAX (http://www.aromax.hu) completed its 2 years reorganization period, and produced a 20% growth in sales revenue with a substantial increase in EBITDA. AGROTHETIS (http://www.agrothetis.com) enlarged its portfolio while some of its nanoized agrochem active ingredients entered into the open field assay phase. DRUGGABILITY TECHNOLOGIES (http://www.drgtco.com) successfully closed two human clinical investigations on its nanoized pharmaceutical active ingredients. NUFORMIX, (http://www.nuformix.com), a Cambridge based company with an unique technology for forming co-crystals for APIs is getting closer of being acquired by the UK stock listed Levrett Plc (http://www.levrett.com; LVRT) in a transaction that was announced in September 2016 (http://levrett.com/wp-content/uploads/Levrett-RNS-160916-v2.pdf)

