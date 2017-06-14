Whitepaper explores the dimensions and importance of counterparty management - the ability to systematically measure and manage counterparty exposure while minimizing the associated funding risks



NEW YORK, LONDON and HONG KONG, 2017-06-14 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated buy-side treasury management solutions, today announced a new whitepaper exploring the importance of metrics-based management of counterparties while ensuring a win-win relationship with each counterparty.



The paper analyzes the role active counterparty management plays in protecting assets, facilitating stable funding, reducing costs and ensuring effective, mutually-beneficial interactions. The paper covers a range of considerations that are critical to managing counterparties, including: concentration risk, credit risk and exposure, wallet share, relative fees and rates as well as cash and collateral optimization.



"Treasury management is central to every fund manager's top priority of protecting assets," said Sameer Shalaby, CEO of Hazeltree. "Effective counterparty management hinges upon setting and actively managing a core set of counterparty metrics. The importance of this has never been clearer, as it has been proven to enable greater efficiency, better decision making and real savings through cash, collateral and financing optimization."



By leveraging knowledge gained from years of experience serving buy-side firms, Hazeltree's team cites several factors affecting the buy side, particularly hedge funds, that are compelling firms to actively manage their treasury function. These include a focus on counterparty diversification and exposure, an analysis of the increasing cost of financing and prime brokerage fees, adapting to increased regulatory demands, and several others.



