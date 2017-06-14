Systemair AB: A large order to Systemair AB Germany

Press Release, 14 June 2017

Systemair ABs (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) subsidiary, Menerga GmbH, in Germany has received an order for 226 air handling units, of a value of approx. EUR 15 million, to the German company Linde AG, Munich Germany.

The order consists of 226 air handling units designed to highest technical standards, explosion proof and will serve process ventilation installations together with 27 chillers and 23 dry coolers. The customer is the German company Linde AG, Munich Germany.

"We are proud to be selected to deliver air handling units designed to meet these high standards. Menerga GmbH is known for the competence within the area and this order confirms that our customers have confidence in our quality and reliability", says Frank Ernst, Managing Director Menerga GmbH.

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North- and South America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 6.9 billion in financial year 2016/17 and currently employs about 5,200 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the Company was founded. During the past 15 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 70 companies.

