sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,751 Euro		-0,099
-0,28 %
WKN: A11873 ISIN: ES0148396007 Ticker-Symbol: IXD1 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,403
35,427
09:15
35,41
35,42
09:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA
INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA35,751-0,28 %