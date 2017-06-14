Trading lot will be changed for the bond loan issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V. The change will be valid as from today, June 14, 2017.



ISIN code: SE0009806342 --------------------------------- Trading code: BNPP_SIF_1561RBSEL ---------------------------------



The change is marked in bold in the attached document.



For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Elin Nygren or Caroline Folke, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635156