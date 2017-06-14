

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) or BNY Mellon Wednesday said that Rohan Singh has been appointed Asia Pacific Head of Asset Servicing, effective June 27.



He succeeds Francis Braeckevelt, who has served as Asia Pacific Head of Asset Servicing on an interim basis in addition to his role of Asia Pacific Chief Operating Officer for Asset Servicing at BNY Mellon which he will resume.



The company noted that Singh will be based in Singapore, and will report to Samir Pandiri, Executive Vice President of BNY Mellon and Chief Executive Officer of Asset Servicing.



Singh will join the firm's Asia Pacific Leadership Council and extended leadership team, chaired by David Cruikshank, Asia Pacific Chairman, BNY Mellon.



Singh most recently led the Southeast Asia region for Northern Trust, based in Singapore. He has also led the Australasia region for Northern Trust as well as Sales for Asia Pacific.



Previously, Singh was a director at Citibank and held several asset servicing leadership positions at the company, including Head of Global Custody Sales South Asia. He began his career at State Street, where he worked for seven years.



