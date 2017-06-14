

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The pound rose to 5-day highs of 1.2794 against the U.S. dollar and 140.80 against the yen, from early lows of 1.2739 and 140.19, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 5-day highs of 0.8769 and 1.2386 from early highs of 0.8803 and 1.2327, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.30 against the greenback, 143.00 against the yen, 0.85 against the euro and 1.26 against the franc.



