It has been decided to admit the following corporate bond for trading and official listing with effect from 15 June 2017: ISIN Name Yearly nom Payments per Currency Maturity date interest year DK00063432 SRN June 0.4% 4 DKK 15 June 2020 80 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



