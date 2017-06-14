TECHNOPOLIS PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE June 13, 2017 at 10:45 a.m.



Technopolis Plc - Managers' Transactions ____________________________________________



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Kokkonen, Kari Position: Other senior manager Issuer: Technopolis Plc LEI: 7437006RQ75X47DYK279



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 7437006RQ75X47DYK279_20170614093143_1 ____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2017-06-13 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009006886 Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction Details (1): Volume: 125 Unit price: 3,71000 EUR (2): Volume: 106 Unit price: 3,71000 EUR (3): Volume: 81 Unit price: 3,71000 EUR (4): Volume: 67 Unit price: 3,71000 EUR (5): Volume: 454 Unit price: 3,71000 EUR (6): Volume: 125 Unit price: 3,70000 EUR (7): Volume: 500 Unit price: 3,70000 EUR (8): Volume: 550 Unit price: 3,70000 EUR (9): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 3,70000 EUR (10): Volume: 500 Unit price: 3,70000 EUR (11): Volume: 992 Unit price: 3,70000 EUR



Aggregated transactions (11): Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 3.70167 EUR



Further information:



Outi Raekivi Director, Legal Affairs Tel. +358 50 3039 393



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Main news media www.technopolis.fi



