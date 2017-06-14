Partnership with KKR Infrastructure will support company's growth strategy

KKR, a leading global investment firm, has today announced that 100% of the shareholders of Q-Park N.V. (Q-Park) have accepted its offer for all shares in Q-Park.

Vincent Policard, Director of KKR Infrastructure, said: "We are delighted to have received the approval of the full Q-Park's shareholder base. We look forward to working with the company to support its growth strategy, team up with public and private partners to provide mobility solutions for the cities and offer Q-Park enhanced access to funding in the context of the anticipated consolidation of the fragmented parking industry."

Frank De Moor, CEO of Q-Park, said: "This is an important milestone for Q-Park. KKR's sector expertise, track record and broad range of financial and operational capabilities make it the perfect partner for the next stage in the company's development. I look forward to working closely with the KKR team as we capitalise on the opportunities ahead of us."

Under KKR's ownership, Frank De Moor, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO since 2014, and Marcello Iacono, CFO since 2015, will continue to head the management team. All current arrangements with works councils, relevant trade unions and Q-Park's staff remain in place.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2017. Q-Park's ownership shifts from the current group of shareholders to KKR's infrastructure funds.

-ends-

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation at the asset level. KKR invests its own capital alongside its partners' capital and brings opportunities to others through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

About Q-Park

Q-Park is one of Europe's leading parking services providers, with 871,449 parking spaces in 6,343 secure, clean, and well-managed parking facilities across ten Northwest European countries. Q-Park provides a high level of quality which is maintained by a workforce of 2,152 full-time employees with costs controlled through the use of increasingly smarter solutions and systems. We demonstrate that effective regulated and paid parking make an economic contribution to cities and society and that a positive parking experience contributes to how people enjoy their visit, journey, shopping, or commute. For more information about Q-Park, please visit www.q-park.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005437/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

KKR

UK International

Victor Mallet

Finsbury

Phone: +44(0)20 7251 3801

E-mail: victor.mallet@finsbury.com

or

The Netherlands

Ciel Stevens

Hill Knowlton Strategies

Phone: +31 20 404 47 07

E-mail: Ciel.Stevens@hkstrategies.com

or

France

Olivier Blain

Adding Value Conseils

Phone: +33 6 72 28 29 20

E-mail: ob@addingvalueconseils.com

or

Germany

Regina Frauen

Hering Schuppener

Phone: +49 69 92 18 74 84

Email: rfrauen@heringschuppener.com

or

Q-Park N.V.

Sacha Oerlemans

Phone: +31 627 830 359

E-mail: sacha.oerlemans@q-park.com

or

Citigate First Financial

Frank Jansen and/or Suzanne Bakker

Phone: 31 621 542 369 +31 611 368 659

Email: q-park@citigateff.nl