STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- DigitalRoute, a leading innovator in data integration and management, has announced a significant expansion and strengthening of its Board of Directors. These changes reflect the company's recent and increasingly rapid growth outside of the telecommunications industry where DigitalRoute has been a leading vendor for almost two decades.

The newly strengthened board represents the first step in an ongoing innovation process that will enable DigitalRoute to meet the growing data-related demands of all enterprises regardless of vertical, fueled in particular by their need to leverage the Internet of Things (IoT). High performance data integration and management are integral to successful IoT business models. DigitalRoute technology enables companies to improve times-to-market, to reduce unnecessary costs through enhanced operational efficiency and also to launch and monetize innovative services in order to become market leaders.

The re-shaped board will be led, with immediate effect, by DigitalRoute's new chairman, Wolfgang Kroh. He succeeds former chairman, Erik Froberg, who will remain on the company's board. Kroh has a track record of success in leading independent software vendors. Most recently, he led BSS vendor Orga Systems for two years prior to its acquisition by Redknee. Before that, he directed LHS as CEO after an 11 year tenure with the company in positions that included Senior Vice President and Managing Director for EMEA and Chief Operating Officer. Kroh has more than 25 years' knowledge and experience in IT and telecommunications and, as a former DigitalRoute partner, he arrives with an already-deep knowledge of DigitalRoute's technology and markets.

Also joining DigitalRoute's board with immediate effect are Henrik Scharp, Johan Stuart and Roland Svensson. Scharp brings more than 15 years' experience in industry and technology to the company, gained as an investor and, on occasion, interim CEO. He previously held various senior positions within the Ericsson Group where he gained extensive market, technical and operational expertise and has specialist knowledge in the areas of IP and broadband communication.

Roland Svensson is presently CEO of Stockholm-based international management consultancy, RCAS. He has previously served on the boards of Clavister AB and TailF Systems, the network orchestration vendor now a part of Cisco Systems. He has also served as Chief Technology Officer for Swedish terrestrial broadcaster Teracom Group. Svensson, too, brings extensive technology experience to DigitalRoute's board.

Johan Stuart is presently Chief Financial Officer at Affibody Medical AB, a Swedish biotech company focused on developing next generation biopharmaceuticals. He holds other board assignments including CLX Communications AB, HD Resources Sweden and Best Practice Scandinavia AB. Johan has more than 25 years of experience working as CFO in both private and publicly traded companies.

Commenting on the new board arrivals, Johan Bergh, CEO, DigitalRoute said: "The combination of DigitalRoute's seventeen years of success in meeting the data collection and processing demands of the telecommunications industry, with this injection of proven corporate leadership experience at board level gained directing companies that have faced challenges similar to DigitalRoute's, suggests a very strong future for our company. In particular, DigitalRoute's senior management team is excited to be able to tap into this new source of expertise."

Said DigitalRoute's new chairman, Wolfgang Kroh: "With so many industries looking to tap into the Internet of Things, data-related challenges that have been native to telcos for years are now presenting themselves to a far broader group of enterprises stretching beyond the borders of any one industry vertical. This presents a fantastic opportunity for DigitalRoute, one which our strengthened board is well placed to support."

Kroh added: "Already over the past three years DigitalRoute's customer base has diversified with clients added in aviation, logistics, railways, postal and other industries now using DigitalRoute's technology. I am confident that this is just the start of an expansion that will see DigitalRoute software become a core component across future enterprise data centers. I am proud to become a part of the company's exciting journey."

About DigitalRoute®

DigitalRoute has been providing new approaches to data integration and data management since 1999. Its technology offers high throughput and provides a unique degree of user configurability, processing all usage and statistical data extracted from networks of connected assets. This means customers gain greater cost efficiencies, improved time-to-market for new service offerings, the ability to monetize any data, and the means to enhance end-customer satisfaction. DigitalRoute makes network events available to the right systems in the right formats in the most appropriate volumes at the required times, without losing a single bit. This is the foundation from which multiple, mission-critical use-cases can be addressed.

Over 350 leading companies worldwide use DigitalRoute technology to meet their data management needs, including a number of OEM partners who use our platform as a central part of their own offerings. DigitalRoute is built on the core values of Expertise, Open-Mindedness and Commitment. With close to 200 employees, the company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with regional offices in Gothenburg, Atlanta and Kuala Lumpur. DigitalRoute is a venture-backed, privately-held company.

