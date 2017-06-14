Coinsilium Group Limited - MoU with Blockchain Focused Hedge Fund

14 June 2017

COINSILIUM SIGNS MOU WITH BLOCKCHAIN FOCUSED HEDGE FUND

HYPERCHAIN CAPITAL

Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX: COIN), the accelerator that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with HyperChain Capital ("HyperChain"), one of the world's first multi-million-dollar hedge funds investing in Blockchain companies, to collaborate and finance co-investment opportunities in blockchain companies.

Highlights

MoU for Coinsilium and HyperChain to forge closer ties and consider co-investment opportunities in blockchain companies

Since 2016, Singapore -based HyperChain has invested in more than 20 blockchain companies, mainly via their Initial Coin Offerings ('ICO')

Investments in Blockchain companies via ICOs have surpassed VC investments in 2017. HyperChain, led by Stelian Balta, is one of the world's first large hedge funds investing in blockchain companies and new blockchain protocols via the acquisition of newly issued crypto and application-specific tokens ('Tokens').

The collaboration will leverage the parties' complementary expertise and skillsets for investing in and supporting blockchain companies. Coinsilium and HyperChain are co-investors in social trading crypto platform CoinDash which plans to launch its Token sale this summer.

Investments in Blockchain companies via ICOs have surpassed VC investments in 2017 with over $327m in ICOofferings compared to $295m raised through VCfunding as stated in Coindesk on 9 June 2017.

Eddy Travia, Coinsilium's CEO commented: "We are very pleased to be firming up our relationship with HyperChain following our mutual investment in CoinDash. In this fast-growing market, there are only a few large hedge funds with a focus on Token offerings and fewer still that can claim the experience and aptitude of HyperChain. We look forward to a mutually beneficial collaboration in this exciting new sector."

HyperChain's CEO, Stelian Balta, is a tech entrepreneur and global investor with vast trading experience in financial markets and with a clear focus on technology, finance and innovation.

Stelian Balta, CEO of HyperChain stated: "We are very proud to be forming this alliance with Coinsilium who we regard as pioneer investors in blockchain technologies. HyperChain and Coinsilium are early-movers in the blockchain Token investment space and we look forward to identifying co-investment opportunities in innovative blockchain companies and protocols together."

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

Notes to Editor

Coinsilium is an accelerator that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies. It does this through its consortium of top-tier investors, industry thought leaders and executive managers.Based in London, Coinsilium's focus is on driving innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies, enabling businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities.

Coinsilium shares (NEX:COIN) are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

For further information, please visithttp://www.coinsilium.com