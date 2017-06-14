Concur and Capita Travel and Events in highly strategic partnership

Exciting new partnership will further strengthen Concur's position in the UK business travel market

MAIDENHEAD, United Kingdom, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Concur, an SAP company and the world's leading provider of travel, expense and invoice management solutions, has today announced details of its unique partnership with Capita Travel and Events, the UK's specialist in travel, meetings and event management.

The deal enables Concur to better serve organisations with high UK domestic hotel and apartment use, through integration of Capita Travel and Events' specialist hotel product and content, including non-GDS, apartments, rates, availability and policy control, for mutual customers. Capita Travel and Events customers will benefit from Concur's market-leading booking and mobile platform.

The implementation of Concur's solutions comes as part of Capita Travel and Events' wider commitment to its innovative smarter working strategy. By using Concur, Capita Travel and Events will have access to unprecedented amounts of smart, cloud based data on the travel habits and trends of thousands of its customers' employees. This rich travel and expense data, combined with wider data sources, will provide powerful and actionable insights into the real costoftravel and meetings on an organisation encompassing absenteeism, productivity performance, internal meeting space optimisation and visibility of the total cost of meetings.

Commenting on the partnership, Chris Baker, Managing Director of UK Enterprise, Concur said:"At Concur we're on a mission to help our customers make the most of their time and their employees' skillsets. As such we're always looking for ways in which technology can streamline a process and make traditionally cumbersome tasks more efficient, whilst delivering insights that keep our customers ahead of the competition."

"By working with Capita Travel and Events, we are partnering with an organisation that provides true accommodation, domestic travel and meetings expertise. Together, it means we're going to provide a solution that will make a real difference to our mutual customers in the UK market, saving them time and boosting productivity."

James Parkhouse, CEO, Capita Travel and Events, added: "The partnership with Concur puts us in a unique position to address some significant market gaps. Our specialist hotel pricing, including non-GDS content, will be available within a great online booking technology, giving UK centric businesses, large and small, an uncompromised travel solution for the future. This partnership addresses the growing trends of mobile booking, non-GDS content reliance, and an emphasis on the sharing economy. The user experience is market leading and this will further boost online booking levels, ensuring greater price and policy compliance. It also enhances our focus on delivering relevant expense system interfaces for our customers."

Trevor Elswood, Chief Commercial Officer, Capita Travel and Events concluded: "This is a significant market collaboration that will answer customer needs of today and the future. Our specialist expertise and Concur's technology leadership will allow us to address market gaps that are becoming apparent as supplier distribution grows in complexity, and as travellers demand intuitive booking experiences alongside mobile accessed on-trip itineraries."

"The partnership with Concur sits within a wider Capita Travel and Events strategy that will see a significant shift in how we shall lead our sector in realising the opportunity of smarter working. This strategic programme will revolutionise the way organisations approach travel and meetings."

