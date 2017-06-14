TraceLink Expands European Headquarters to Accommodate Projected 207% EU Employee Growth in 2017

- Extends EMEA Sales Team with Addition of Two New Regional Sales Leaders in DACH and Southern Europe Regions

NORTH READING, Massachusetts, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --TraceLink Inc., the World's Largest Track and Trace Network for connecting the life sciences supply chain and providing real-time information sharing for better patient outcomes, today announced that it will relocate its European headquarters to a larger, newly renovated office space in Uxbridge, UK. The move will accommodate the company's projected 207 percent year over year increase in EU staff growth for 2017.

To help the life sciences industry meet global regulatory deadlines for pharmaceutical track and trace and accommodate its explosive 658 percent growth in EMEA new sales bookings for Q1 2017, the company is expanding its overall European team by hiring 55 new EU-based employees in sales, services, marketing and administration during 2017.

As part of its recruitment drive, the company has added two regional EU sales leaders, deepening its pan-European presence to develop localised TraceLink teams dedicated to serving the life sciences industry in specific regions. Leading the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region as TraceLink Vice President, Sales, Manfred Voglmaier, a native resident of Germany, brings over 25 years of industry experience in technology and life sciences, and comes from Systech International as the former Senior Director of EMEA Sales. Heading up Southern Europe, Renaud Delcroix has joined TraceLink as Vice President, Sales for the region, bringing strong expertise in cultivating international business development teams across industry verticals.

"By 2020, over 80 percent of the world's prescription drugs will be covered by track and trace laws; a challenge that involves massive amounts of data and a complex web of supply chain partners. Expanding our presence in Europe is a natural step due to the urgent demand we've seen from the region for our proven solution in meeting EU Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) requirements," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO, TraceLink. "As part of our $70 million investment in 2017 into the pharmaceutical track and trace industry, we are building localised support and services for our customers who have mission-critical operations across 24 countries to best accommodate our rapid-growing global customer base."

The development of the European team will be focused on continuing to build regional and native expertise in these areas, and expanding the 15 languages already spoken by the current TraceLink services team in EMEA. Worldwide, TraceLink expects to have nearly 400 employees by the end of 2017, a 68 percent year-over-year increase in global employee growth.

Later this year, TraceLink will offer general availability to its European Union (EU) hosted Life Sciences Cloud, furthering its commitment to serving its EU-based and global customers by enabling data residency in both the EU and U.S. By utilising TraceLink's unique network-tenant platform approach, global customers will be able to significantly reduce the time, cost and risk of achieving regulatory compliance for global requirements, including the EU FMD, and eliminate the need to verify and certify point-to-point connections to each government system.

