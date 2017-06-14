sprite-preloader
14.06.2017 | 10:01
(3 Leser)
CRU Insight: Who Will Claim the Copperbelt

LONDON, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The explosion in EW mine production in the DRC over the past decade has helped the country to claim the title of Africa's top copper producer, while production in Zambia languished under poor governance. Both sides of the Copperbelt covet this title and have set bold targets to achieve it, but hurdles must be cleared first. Chief amongst them; can the DRC achieve a peaceful transition of power at the elections in December?

Read the full story: http://bit.ly/Chinese-Scrap-Exports

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU


