Alacrita Appoints Anna Casse as 4th Managing Partner To Strengthen Commercial Advisory Services and Build a European Launch Platform

LONDON, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Alacrita, the transatlantic life science consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Anna Casse BSc, MBA as Managing Partner.

Anna was previously responsible for building the European commercial business for ARIAD Pharmaceuticals from scratch and achieving the successful launch of ponatinib in Europe across 17 countries. Prior to this she held several commercial leadership roles including Head of Novartis Ophthalmics Global Business Development and Licensing, General Manager of Novartis Oncology, Finland and Commercial Head of Novartis Oncology, Germany.

Anna Casse is an experienced commercial leader and has a rare combination of strategic consultancy, hands-on P&L and deal transaction experience in big pharmaceutical and small biotechnology companies, globally, across Europe and within individual countries. Her focus has been on oncology, ophthalmics and rare diseases. She strengthens the commercial arm of Alacrita and is responsible for building the Alacrita business in Europe. Anna has worked with Anthony Walker and Simon Turner at Arthur D. Little from 1992-1999.

Anna Casse said, "I am delighted to be working again with Anthony and Simon, who together with Rob have built an impressive company delivering true and implementable value to clients. I am looking forward to driving further growth in the areas of product launch and commercialisation and ensuring that our US clients have access to a European launch platform that is second-to-none."

Anthony Walker, Managing Partner at Alacrita, said: "We are delighted to welcome Anna to the Alacrita team and to be working with an ex-colleague that we know and trust. At Alacrita, we are committed to providing greater geographical reach and stronger product-launch capabilities to biotech and pharma companies. I am confident that Anna's hands-on experience and commitment to this area together with the expertise that we have within the Alacrita network will provide a winning formula for our clients."

Alacrita Europe:

London BioScience Innovation Centre

2 Royal College Street

London, NW1 0NH

Tel: +44-207-691-4915



Alacrita USA:

One Broadway, 14th floor

Kendall Square

Cambridge, MA 02142

Tel: +1-617-714-9696

www.alacritaconsulting.com



Alacrita AG

Artherstrasse 7

6300 Zug

Switzerland

Phone: +41-79-220-4006



For further information, please contact:

Anna Casse, Managing Partner

acasse@alacrita.com

