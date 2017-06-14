Unique converged data fabric approach key to agile innovation



LONDON, 2017-06-14 10:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MapR Technologies, Inc., provider of the Converged Data Platform that fully integrates analytics with operational processes in real time, announced today that MapR Vice President of Technology Strategy, Dr. Crystal Valentine, will present on stage at the Connected Cars and Autonomous Vehicles event taking place June 13-15 at the ExCel in London during TechXLR8, which is part of London Tech Week.



"The automotive industry is being completely transformed by data and computing," said Valentine. "Computing power in cars has increased 10 million times since their 1990 levels, which is faster than Moore's Law. The automotive manufacturers recognize that data and computing is key to their success in a very competitive market, and that shift is impacting a number of other markets as well, including those who make the data platforms to manage and process all that data in real time."



WHEN: Thursday, June 15 at 3:40pm WHERE: Track Room 15, ExCel, London WHAT: Dr. Valentine will speak on, "Connected Cars: Innovation Driven by Data." Connected cars generate enormous volumes of data that can be monetized by OEMs, insurers, and third parties. Huge volumes of data created by millions of moving vehicles create opportunities but also computational challenges. Dr. Valentine will explain how the next-gen requirements of connected car applications have motivated the need for a data platform that can scale, and can converge the power of real-time streaming data and fast decision-making with deep analytical insights in order to drive value for different stakeholders.



Crystal Valentine, PhD, is VP of Technology Strategy at MapR Technologies. She has nearly two decades' experience in big data research and practice. A former professor of computer science at Amherst College, she is the author of several academic publications in the areas of big data, algorithms, and high-performance computing, and she holds a patent for Extreme Virtual Memory. She has consulted extensively with Fortune 500 companies to design and implement high-throughput, mission-critical applications and with equity investors as a technical expert on competing technologies and market trends.



In addition to presenting on stage, MapR will be exhibiting at its booth number # CS118, located in the Connected Cars section of TechXLR8.



About MapR Technologies Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., MapR provides the industry's only Converged Data Platform that enables customers to harness the power of big data by combining analytics in real-time to operational applications to improve business outcomes. With MapR, enterprises have a data management platform for undertaking digital transformation initiatives to achieve competitive edge. Amazon, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, SAP, and other leading businesses are part of the global MapR partner ecosystem. For more information, visit mapr.com.



UK Media Contact: Kate Baldwin Hotwire UK kate.baldwin@hotwirepr.com 0207 608 4677