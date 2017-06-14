

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth eased markedly as initially estimated in April, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 2.5 percent year-over-year in April, much slower than the 10.0 percent surge in March. That was in line with the flash data published on June 7.



The measure has been rising since November last year.



Without adjustment, industrial production declined 3.0 percent annually in April.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.8 percent from March, when it rose by 0.7 percent. These figures also confirmed the flash data.



