FlowForma Invites Registrations for 'Webinar - 6 Reasons to Automate Your HR Processes'

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

FlowForma, the leading provider of BPM tools for Microsoft Office 365 is pleased to announce its upcoming complimentary HR process webinar, with its partner Hubbub, taking place next Tuesday, June 20th 2017 at 4pm GMT+1.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523210/FlowForma_Logo.jpg )

"A highly process-driven department, the HR team can often be burdened by administration work, chasing people for updates regarding performance appraisals, annual leave, etc. With many companies striving for digital transformation, HR teams are challenged to drive their own digital strategy. With this in mind, we're pleased to invite you to our upcoming webinar, where you will learn how to tackle these challenges and successfully increase efficiency in HR, and fundamentally, your entire organization," said Neil Young, CEO, FlowForma.

During this webinar, The FlowForma team will discuss why so much focus is directed on automating and streamlining data and HR processes. They will focus in detail, on the following reasons:

Reducing time spent on administrative tasks

Productivity gains through HR process automation

Improved accuracy and compliance

Better insight and more effective decision-making

Employee engagement gains

Organizational improvements, leading to cost savings

In addition to reducing time spent on administrative tasks, streamlining and automating processes can increase the business value of HR through productivity gains. It assures greater accuracy and compliance with less effort. It enables more effective decision-making through broader and deeper visibility into your data. And finally, it can increase morale and employee engagement.

During the webinar, the speakers will demonstrate how Hubbub and FlowForma's self-service workflow tool is the ideal solution for deploying HR processes, such as onboarding, performance appraisal, annual leave, contracts management, etc. The demos will reveal the intuitiveness of this no-code, logic only workflow tool and illustrate how power users can build and publish processes to help meet utmost efficiency, with speed and flexibility, and little or no help from the IT department.

Webinar Details

When: June 20, 2017 @ 4pm-5pm GMT+1

Where: Online. Register here.

Who: HR Managers, Heads of HR, HR Directors, HR Business Partners, HRIS Managers, VPs of HR, SVPs of HR, COOs, CIOs, CTOs, CFOs

Join this complimentary webinar, to discover how HR process automation can have a powerful ripple effect across the entire organization, improving performance and increasing efficiency.

Register now.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about FlowForma's upcoming webinar

Latest HR Blog 'Helping You Drive Digital Transformation in HR'

Find out how the FlowForma Cloud BPM tool works

Download a free trial of FlowForma BPM

About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM) tools for Microsoft Office 365® has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing award-winning BPM products that empower users to get work done, smarter and faster, on the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

FlowForma is a Microsoft Partner, with over 110,000 users across Europe, North America and Asia. The company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Boston and is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve and achieve, with employees, customers and partners.

For further information, visit http://www.flowforma.com.

About Hubbub

Hubbub is an affordable, full-featured HRIS and talent management enterprise-class suite of applications that businesses of nearly any size can actually use. Hubbub simplifies the many complexities of managing a global workforce with highly configurable, user friendly and quickly-deployed HR software which is integrated with FlowForma.

For further information, visit http://www.hubbubhr.com.