D2E International VT Consultants Ltd (D2E) is proud to have its latest paper published in the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) Journal 2017 Issue II. The paper, "Elevator Maintenance Considerations for Supertall Buildings", explores how elevator maintenance should be considered at the early design stages of a supertall building and how this can minimize the risk of a poor maintenance strategy can affect the functioning of the building.

The abstract from the paper reads;

"The type and quality of elevator maintenance should be considered at the design stage to ensure the longevity and reliability of the elevators proposed. The implications of getting this wrong will have a disproportionately adverse effect on the functioning of supertall buildings (compared to those of a lesser height). This paper addresses how that risk can be minimized. The long-term reliability of vertical transportation has an impact on design and building users, and early awareness of this in the design process can greatly assist the operation of a tall building throughout its lifecycle." (Eappen, 2017)

D2E are proud to have continued involvement with CTBUH, with Robin Cheeseright chairing the CTBUH Vertical Transportation committee, and Liam Shepherd and Paul Burns presenting papers at the CTBUH 2016 conference in China.

References:

Rony Eappen. (2017). Elevator Maintenance Considerations For Supertall Building. CTBUH Journal. 2 (1), 28-33.

About D2E International VT Consultants Ltd: D2E is a leading independent provider of elevator, escalator and façade access management services. Working internationally, D2E has provided services from the heart of the City of London to China to the Middle East. D2E provides services from concept design, through design development, tendering and procurement to installation and handover, as well as tailor made portfolio management services including compliance, financial auditing, technical advice, performance auditing, supplier selection and process management. For more information, please visit http://www.d2e.com or contact D2E on +44(0)207-233-9355.

