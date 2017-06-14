

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday as the focus remained firmly on today's Federal Reserve interest rate decision. A 25 bps rate hike looks like a done deal but there could be a dovish message on the outlook amid concerns about the downside risks for growth and inflation.



Chinese shares lost ground as media reports alleging a probe of the head of financial conglomerate Anbang Insurance Group overshadowed positive data showing signs of stabilization in the world's second-largest economy.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 23.07 points or 0.73 percent to 3,130.67 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally higher at 25,875 in late trade.



Chinese factory output grew an annual 6.5 percent in May to beat forecasts and retail sales advanced 10.7 percent, while fixed-asset investment growth moderated in the first five months, official data showed.



Japanese shares closed slightly lower as investors stayed away from making bets ahead of the Fed's interest-rate decision due later today, the Bank of England meeting on Thursday and the BoJ's two-day policy review ending on Friday.



The Nikkei average moved in a narrow range before ending the session down 15.23 points or 0.08 percent at 19,883.52. The broader Topix index closed 0.11 percent lower at 1,591.77.



Toshiba lost 4 percent after the electronics giant said it had been hit with 26 suits demanding a total of nearly $1 billion. Nintendo gained 1.8 percent after a slew of new announcements at this week's Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. Ono Pharmaceutical soared 5.1 percent on saying it would repurchase up to 20 million shares.



Australian shares rallied for a second day running to close near one-month highs after a rebound in tech stocks helped Wall Street indexes reach fresh record highs overnight. Investors shrugged off the latest survey from Westpac Bank showing that Australian consumer sentiment has fallen to its lowest levels in over a year.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 61.10 points or 1.06 percent to 5,833.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 60.40 points or 1.04 percent higher at 5,862.20.



Financials closed broadly higher, with the big four banks rising between half a percent and 1.7 percent while investment bank Macquarie Group advanced 1.6 percent.



Mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto ended on a flat note after industrial metal prices closed lower on Tuesday. Smaller rival Fotescue Metals Group jumped 3 percent.



Vocus Group rose 1.4 percent after the telecom operator reaffirmed its outlook for full-year underlying profit. Healthcare stocks like Resmed and CSL rallied 2-3 percent.



Seoul stocks finished a tad lower as the underlying mood turned cautious ahead of the Fed's decision on interest rates. The benchmark Kospi slipped 2.06 points or 0.09 percent to 2,372.64, dragged down by energy and chemical stocks.



Automakers bucked the weak trend, with Kia Motors and Hyundai Motor rising 2-3 percent. Chip maker SK Hynix rose 0.9 percent on a report that it has joined the fray in bidding for Toshiba's semiconductor arm.



In economic releases, South Korea's jobless rate dropped to 3.6 percent in May from 4.0 percent in April, figures from Statistics Korea showed. The number of unemployed people declined to 1.0 million in May from 1.17 million in the preceding month.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 43.91 points or 0.59 percent to 7,483.99, driven higher by dual-listed banks and Xero. New Zealand's current account surplus narrowed in the first quarter while the annual deficit widened on the back of rising imports, official data showed.



Elsewhere, benchmark indexes in India, Malaysia and Indonesia were up between 0.1 percent and 0.7 percent, while Singapore's Straits Times index was down 0.2 percent and the Taiwan Weighted shed 0.6 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks snapped a two-day losing streak as a selloff in tech stocks subsided, oil prices reversed early losses and the Fed meeting kicked off.



The Dow rose 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 gained half a percent to touch fresh record closing highs while the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX