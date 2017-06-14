Stockholm, June 14, 2017 - Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) today announced that Mattias Hammarqvist has been appointed New CEO of Nasdaq Broker Services AB, effective June 14, 2017. The current CEO, Peter Ekström opted for a role as Head of Business Development at Nasdaq Broker Services with a specific focus on future business opportunities.



Mattias Hammarqvist will be responsible for all the business and operations related to the Nasdaq Broker Services - an investment firm licensed by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.



"Mattias brings a solid experience of the capital markets in Sweden and the Nordic region, combined with an in depth knowledge in equity sales and the market structure, and long-standing relationships with the key Nordic market participants. I am delighted that he has accepted to take the lead in growing our business in the Broker Services field, says Arminta Saladziene, Chairperson of the Nasdaq Broker Services Board.



"I am looking forward to take the Broker Services business to the next level and to further strengthen our valuable customer relationships. In order to ensure business continuity I will work closely with Peter and the rest of the team. There is an increasing demand in the market for our services and an ongoing discussion on how to efficiently handle post trade services in the near future, says Mattias Hammarqvist, CEO Nasdaq Broker Services."



Nasdaq Broker Services AB is an investment firm licensed by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority for, inter alia, reception and transmission of orders in relation to one or more financial instruments, execution of order on behalf of clients as well as safekeeping and administration of financial instruments for the account of clients, including custodianship and related services such as cash/collateral management.



Mattias joins from a position as VP, Head of Sales & Account Management, Nordic Equities & Derivatives, at Nasdaq. He has been part of the Nordic Equities Management Team since 2007 and been heavily involved in all aspects of the development of the Nasdaq Nordic market structure (driven both by regulation Mifid, EMIR Mifid II and business development). Mattias has more than 17 years of extensive experience from the financial industry and started at OMX in 2000 working with business development. He holds a MSc degree in Business Administration from Copenhagen Business School, and a BSc in Business Administration from Stockholm University.



