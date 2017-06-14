EAGLE POINT, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 --Grow Condos, Inc. (OTCQB: GRWC), a fully reporting publicly traded company specialized in cannabis industry related "Condo" style real estate and turn-key grow facilities, is pleased to announce today that the Company has been the highlight of a recent comprehensive research report projecting a price target of $1.50.

"Based on the extreme excitement among investors in the fast-growing sector and the opportunity in front of Grow Condos, we believe these shares can easily surpass $1.50 over the coming months," the featured report states. The detailed research continues evaluation from analysis of the Company's advantageous niche in the cannabis related real-estate market, and unique advisory and consulting services, to detailed insight regarding the growth potential of the budding industry as a whole.

According to the report featured in its entirety at: http://globalsmallcaps.com/2017/06/12/new-cannabis-play-grow-condos/, Grow Condos sales are being driven by burgeoning legal cannabis market, which stood at ~$7 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~25% till 2020 to reach ~$22 billion. The market is expanding as more states ease marijuana laws. The analyst stated: "We believe the greatest and the most profitable opportunities will be in the ancillary services such as real estate, education and advisory. GRWC is perfectly positioned to take advantage of these trends." He continued: "The 37-unit condo style upcoming warehouse facility at Eugene could potentially bring in more than $5.5 million in revenues."

Also covered in the report was the launch of 'Smoke on the Water' brand, citing its entrance into the niche RV and campground market as very lucrative, and shedding light on the value of the significant roll-up acquisition opportunities, being in such a highly fragmented industry. The writer continues by revealing the scalability of the Company's business model and its robust potential and suitability for the building of a national footprint. "We see GRWC as an ancillary play on the multi-billion-dollar legal cannabis market with strong pipeline of new project launches and an experienced management team," concluded the summary.

Grow Condos, Inc. recently announced the successful acquisition of one of the territory's privately-owned nature rich vacation spots, Lake Selmac Resort & RV Park, situated in the picturesque heart of Southern Oregon. Located just 20 miles south of Grants Pass, Oregon and 2.5 miles east of the Redwood Highway (Hwy. 199) in Selma, Oregon, Lake Selmac Resort. The peaceful exclusive property currently facilitates fishing, swimming, boating, and in addition to RV parking, has tent camping & cabin locations established for accommodation. To view more regarding the property, visit: http://www.lakeselmac.com. Shareholders will be kept updated as events continue to unfold.

About GlobalSmallCaps.com: The Global Small Cap Research Team aspires to provide coverage for the most highly advantageous growth emerging opportunities in the public market, with the objective of bringing insight into the latest investment trends for the empowerment of the average investor.

About Smoke on the Water, Inc.: Smoke on the Water, Inc. is Grow Condo's wholly owned subsidiary, designed to capitalize on the country's growing level of recreational marijuana acceptance. The company plans to engage in a roll up strategy for this highly-fragmented industry and provide turn-key solutions for Marijuana-friendly campgrounds and resorts. The company has strategized to initially develop the property through acquisition, subsequently rebranding the existing RV business to represent the Smoke on The Water brand. Upon project launch, the Company plans to provide fully functional vacationing solutions to campground operators and owners seeking to fill the growing demand for stress free and acceptable vacationing for the pro-personal choice and marijuana smoking community. For more information, visit: www.smokeonthewater.club

About Grow Condos, Inc.: Grow Condos is a fully reporting publicly traded company listed under the symbol GRWC: OTCQB It is a real estate purchaser, developer & manager of specific use industrial properties providing "condo" style turn-key grow facilities to support the cannabis industry. We own, lease, sell and manage multi-tenant properties.

Like during the Gold Rush days in California, Grow Condos is focused on a pick-and-shovel approach to participating in the exploding marijuana industry. We finance the purchase and/or development of properties by offering to investors private placement sponsorships, debt instruments, or limited partnerships. We believe there is a significant investor demand for such opportunities. Currently we own and manage a 15,000-square-foot warehouse in Eagle Point, Oregon, own and developing a property in Eugene, Oregon, and are currently looking into other acquisitions in Oregon, Colorado, Washington, California and Nevada with like-minded investors who want to share in the growth of this dynamic new industry.

Safe Harbor: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Grow Condos, Inc, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Grow Condos, Inc. ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Grow Condos, Inc. filings with the OTC Markets, Securities and Exchange Commission and/or the company's website.

