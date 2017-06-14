ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - June 14, 2017) - INFOCOMM -- Lifesize®, a global innovator of video conferencing technology, today announced a phased beta program for the newly redesigned Lifesize app, a cloud-based collaboration platform that delivers exceptional, high-definition audio, web and video conferencing. The Lifesize app has been rearchitected to focus on an intuitive, effortless experience and now includes a new user interface (UI) and features like smart matching search and one-click calling to deliver easier, smarter and more flexible communication and collaboration.

The first phase of the beta program will be invitation only. Interested customers can sign up to be considered at www.lifesize.com/betainvite. Lifesize will soon thereafter host an open beta. The phased beta approach will allow the company to continue gathering real-world feedback to further refine the new app to better meet the needs of its rapidly evolving and growing customer base.

"Collaboration delivers amazing results for businesses. It drives creativity, productivity and efficiency and should be simple and intuitive. So, as we redesigned and rebuilt the new Lifesize app from the ground up, we collaborated closely with customers and users. As a result, the new app delivers an effortless meeting experience that matches the ease of use people have grown accustomed to in their personal lives, but with enterprise functionality, reliability and security," said Craig Malloy, CEO at Lifesize. "After thousands of hours of research and testing with hundreds of customers, we believe we have thoughtfully designed an application that helps users work simply and effectively, to be more successful in their jobs, and drive strong outcomes for their businesses. We're excited to get even more feedback from the beta program to help us further fine-tune and deliver the ultimate user experience."

New design fosters effortless, flexible meetings

The new Lifesize app has been refreshed to deliver an exceptional user experience through an intuitive, simple and modern UI. The app also offers enhanced flexibility with powerful moderator controls and permissions, and a consistent experience for participants and guests across the web app and desktop client.

The revamped Lifesize app includes new features that deliver:

Easy navigation: Global Search with Smart Matching: Search for contacts, meetings and room systems through global searching, eliminating the need to remember the exact name. Recents and Favorites: View a list of recently missed calls or attended meetings and click to re-launch instantly and directly from your home screen. Users can flag a contact, meeting or room system as a favorite for quick access right from the home page. An Enhanced Directory: See an alphabetized, filterable contact list with presence and favorites and place a video or audio call; chat; schedule a meeting; and click on a name to view a contact card.

Flexible meetings: Easy Meeting Scheduling: Schedule a meeting from the home screen, a chat message, or any meeting or room system in the directory. Send an invite via email, calendar, link, or template. Quick Call Starting: Initiate a call with any contact, room system or meeting room right from your directory, or simply dial a number to make a call. In-presentation Moderator Controls: Easily mute all or individual participants, end the call for all participants, or add participants during a meeting.

Easy onboarding and simple updates: In-app Tutorials: Receive a seamless on-boarding experience from the guided demo to the free trial and throughout the new user implementation. In-app Updates: Benefit from in-app release notifications and walk-through guides, as well as banners for system alerts and new feature announcements with multi-language support. Automatic Updates: Receive transparent desktop application self-updates in the background for the latest features without requiring support from the IT department.



Lifesize will demonstrate the new app and its award-winning conference room systems at InfoComm 2017 in booth no. 1151.

About Lifesize

At Lifesize, we understand the power of connecting people to make the workplace great. For more than a decade, Lifesize has been at the forefront of video collaboration, delivering high-quality solutions designed to bring people together. We combine a best-in-class, cloud-based video conferencing experience, with award-winning, easy-to-use devices that are designed for any conference room so you can connect to anyone, anywhere. It's a meeting experience like no other. Our video conferencing solutions are designed for the demands of today's modern enterprise, yet fully accessible to businesses of any size. For more information, visit www.lifesize.com or follow the company @LifesizeHD.

Lifesize and the Lifesize logo are trademarks of Lifesize, Inc. and may be registered. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

