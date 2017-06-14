Strategic Focus More Than Doubles European Revenue

PulsePoint, a leading global programmatic advertising platform, today announced its year-to-date European revenue has more than doubled as compared to 2016. A focus on key European markets, mobile revenue and new partnerships drove this success. France and Germany have each increased revenue by more than 200 percent versus the same time frame in 2016, mobile revenue grew more than 300 percent during this same period, and numerous premium partners have been onboarded. PulsePoint has already signed an additional 69 publishers in 2017, including Dennis Publishing, IDG, The Mail Online and Match.com.

Also core to PulsePoint's growth strategy is its recently released health offering, a fully customisable programmatic solution for healthcare marketers. PulsePoint's goal is to help health-related businesses navigate the complex world of real-time programmatic advertising while ensuring brand safety and compliance with government guidelines and regulations. This is especially relevant in EMEA on the eve of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) implementation, slated for May, 2018. PulsePoint's development of health capabilities was driven largely by the increasing demand for healthcare spend, and the need to address the specialised concerns of this market. PulsePoint has seen early success with this venture, noting a 74 percent year-over-year revenue growth for healthcare in 2016, and hosting billions of health ad impressions each month on its ad exchange. Additionally, the Story™ by PulsePoint content marketing platform has proven to be a successful vehicle for healthcare marketers looking to engage their audiences with health-related content offerings, and is a key part of PulsePoint's healthcare marketing suite.

Building on this momentum, Gareth Shaw was recently promoted to General Manager, EMEA, to lead the company's continued EMEA growth with a key focus on bringing PulsePoint's health solutions to the European market.

"During my time at PulsePoint, I have seen the company go from strength to strength," said Shaw. "Our Exchange has proven to be one of the strongest in market, and I'm very excited about moving into health-driven offerings, where we can help advertisers connect, engage and better target their audiences to effect positive outcomes for their consumers."

PulsePoint's robust year-over-year growth and momentum in the EU falls in line with several announcements that PulsePoint has made since the start of this year, including its launch of Vision a monetisation solution for publishers and the enhancement of Story by PulsePoint, its SaaS content marketing platform.

