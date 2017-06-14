GE Additive (NYSE: GE) and Stryker have entered a partnership agreement to support Stryker's growth in additive manufacturing. The agreement covers new additive machines, materials and services for Stryker's global supply chain operations. The announcement was made at GE's Minds + Machines event, GE's premier industrial internet event dedicated to software, innovation and the sharing of the most powerful digital industrial outcomes.

"GE and Stryker share a similar vision and both of us understand the transformative power of additive design and manufacturing," said Vice President and General Manager of GE Additive, Mohammad Ehteshami. "We regard Stryker as one of the most experienced practitioners of metal additive, with a range of commercialised medical products. We will continue to innovate with new additive products, materials, and technologies, which will support their growth."

Stryker has already invested in Concept Laser and Arcam machines. The company's investment in additive manufacturing began in 2001 and, since then, Stryker has collaborated with leading universities in Ireland and the UK to industrialize 3D printing for the healthcare industry. Stryker recently opened a global technology development center with an additive technology manufacturing hub in Carrigtohill, County Cork, Ireland. Additive manufacturing allows Stryker to address design complexity and achieve previously unmanufacturable geometries.

"Working with GE Additive and leveraging their expertise is a very compelling proposition for Stryker," said John Haller, Vice President of Global Supply at Stryker. "We believe this collaboration will accelerate our additive manufacturing journey and support our mission to make healthcare better."

For many years, GE has been a leading end user and innovator in the additive manufacturing space. In addition to the $1.4 billion investment in Concept Laser and Arcam, GE has also invested approximately $1.5 billion in manufacturing and additive technologies over the past 10 years, developed additive applications across six GE businesses, created new services applications across the company, and earned 346 patents in powder metals used in the additive process. In 2016, the company established GE Additive to become a leading supplier of additive technology, materials and services for industries and businesses worldwide.

GE Additive is part of GE (NYSE: GE) the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE Additive includes additive machine providers Concept Laser and ArcamEBM; along with additive material provider AP&C and additive service provider to the medical industry, DTI. As a notable user of additive technologies GE recognize the value and potential it brings to modern design and manufacturing. GE is organized around a global exchange of knowledge, the "GE Store," through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, resources and intellect. GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. www.geadditive.com

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. The Company offers a diverse array of innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. Stryker is active in over 100 countries around the world. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

