Deep Instinct Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

Deep Instinct was selected for its potential to significantly impact business and society through new technologies, and advance the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Deep Instinct, the first company to apply deep learning to cybersecurity, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "technology pioneers", a selection of the world's most innovative companies. Emerging out of stealth mode inNovember 2015, Deep Instinct's patent-pending application of deep learning to cybersecurity results in cutting-edge capabilities of unmatched accurate detection and real-time prevention. Leveraging the capabilities associated with deep learning, Deep Instinct provides instinctive protection on any device, platform, and operating system.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers community are early-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. The 30 technology pioneers that made it to the final selection are active in artificial intelligence, augmented reality, autonomous vehicles, biotechnology, blockchain, cybersecurity, the (industrial) internet of things, and other pioneering technologies. Many Pioneers will attend the Annual Meeting in Davos, in January 2018, and continue to participate in dedicated Technology Pioneer community events in the course of the next two years.

"We welcome Deep Instinct in this group of extraordinary pioneers," says Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum. "We hope that thanks to this selection, the World Economic Forum can facilitate greater collaboration with business leaders, governments, civil society and other relevant individuals to accelerate the development of technological solutions to the world's greatest challenges."

"We are truly honored to be acknowledged as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Being recognized for our innovative thinking and breakthrough application of deep learning technology is a great honor," said Guy Caspi, CEO of Deep Instinct. "Behind this distinguished award is our relentless drive for innovation, applying for the first-time deep learning to cybersecurity and empowering enterprises' cybersecurity capabilities with instinctive, real-time protection from the next unexpected attack."

The World Economic Forum announced today its selection of the world's 30 most promising Technology Pioneers 2017, which were selected by a selection committee of more than 60 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and corporate executives. Notable members of the committee include Geoffrey Moore (Adviser, Geoffrey Moore Consulting, USA), Yossi Vardi (Chairman, International Technologies, Israel) and Lee Sang-Yup (Distinguished Professor and Dean, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea). The committee based its decisions on criteria including innovation, potential impact and leadership. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Scribd, Spotify, Twitter and Wikimedia. The full list of recognized Technology Pioneers can be viewed here

About Deep Instinct

Deep Instinct is the first company to apply deep learning to cybersecurity. Leveraging deep learning's predictive capabilities, Deep Instinct's on-device, proactive solution protects against zero-day threats and APT attacks with unmatched accuracy. Deep Instinct provides comprehensive defense that is designed to protect against the most evasive unknown malware in real-time, across an organization's endpoints, servers, and mobile devices. Deep learning's capabilities of identifying malware from any data source results in comprehensive protection on any device and operating system. Deep Instinct is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel and has offices in San Francisco, CA. For more information about Deep Instinct, visit:http://www.deepinstinct.com.

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (http://www.weforum.org).

