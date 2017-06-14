F-Secure Corporation, Managers' Transactions, 14 June 2017, 12.00 (EEST)



This is a notification of a fee paid to a member of F-Secure Corporation's Board of Directors according to the decision by the Annual General Meeting.



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Nystrøm, Sofie Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20170613212710_2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: F-Secure Oyj LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-06-13 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009801310 Volume: 776 Unit price: 4.24000 Euro Volume: 1500 Unit price: 4.24000 Euro Volume: 9 Unit price: 4.24000 Euro Volume: 545 Unit price: 4.24000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2830 Volume weighted average price: 4.24000 Euro



Additional information:



Tapio Pesola, Investor Relations Manager, F-Secure Corporation +358 44 373 4693 investor-relations@f-secure.com