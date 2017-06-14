Kesko Oyj: Kesko's sales grew in May

KESKO PRESS RELEASE 14.06.2017 AT 12.00 1(2)

Kesko's sales grew in May

Kesko Group's sales totalled €996.8 million in May 2017 - a growth of 18.5%. In comparable terms sales in local currencies grew by 3.7%.

"Kesko's sales grew in comparable terms in all divisions in May. In northern Europe the cold spring and cold start to summer weakened sales, particularly in the development of sales of seasonal consumer goods in the building and technical trade. In the car trade, sales development continued to be strong," says Kesko's CEO Mikko Helander.

Sales in the grocery trade totalled €452.7 million in May, a decrease of 2.8%. Sales in the grocery trade including the comparable stores of Suomen Lähikappa amounted to €443.1 million and the comparable development in sales was +3.4%.

Sales in the building and technical trade totalled €456.8 million in May, an increase of 49.3%. Sales in the building and technical trade sales excluding Onninen amounted to €311.7 million, a growth of 1.1% in local currencies. In Finland, sales grew by 1.2%, excluding Onninen. Abroad, excluding Onninen, sales grew in local currencies by 0.9%. Sales in the building and home improvement trade grew by 3.0% in local currencies. Sales in the leisure trade decreased by 0.7%, agricultural and machinery trade sales decreased by 1.9%, and furniture trade sales decreased by 1.3%.

Car trade sales in May were €87.5 million, a growth of 23.7% compared to the previous year. Car sales without AutoCarrera amounted to €80.6 million and the comparable development was a rise of 14.1%.

Kesko Group's sales in euros, excluding VAT, in May 2017:

May 2017 Comparable € million Change, % change, %



Grocery trade, total 452.7 -2.8 +3.4 Building and technical trade, Finland 235.4 +47.2 +1.2 Building and technical trade, other countries 221.4 +51.7 +0.9 Building and technical trade, total 456.8 +49.3 +1.1 Car trade, total 87.5 +23.7 +14.1 Common functions and eliminations -0.1 Grand total 996.8 +18.5 +3.7 Finland, total 775.4 +13.2 +4.3 Other countries, total 221.4 +42.2 +0.9 Grand total 996.8 +18.5 +3.7

Kesko Group's sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-May 2017:

1.1.-31.5.2017 Comparable € million Change, % change, %



Grocery trade, total 2,138.5 +7.5 +1.3 Building and technical trade, Finland 1,063.6 +41.9 -0.3 Building and technical trade, other countries 934.4 +60.0 +1.4 Building and technical trade, total 1,998.0 +49.8 +0.4 Car trade, total 407.4 +8.1 +2.2 Common functions and eliminations -2.4 Grand total 4,541.5 +22.8 +1.1 Finland, total 3,607.1 +17.5 +1.1 Other countries, total 934.4 +48.7 +1.1 Grand total 4,541.5 +22.8 +1.1

Change, % indicates the change in the corresponding period of the previous year. The comparable change % has been calculated for the grocery trade by including those stores of Suomen Lähikauppa to the sales, which have belonged to the network in both years. The comparable change % in the building and technical trade as well as the car trade has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestments.

In May 2017, the number of Kesko's wholesale selling days in Finland was 21, which was the same as the previous year. From 1 January to 31 May 2017, Kesko's wholesale selling days in Finland were equivalent to the previous year.

Kesko releases advance information on K Group's retail sales quarterly, in connection with interim reports.

Further information is available from Vice President, Group Controller Eva Kaukinen, tel. +358 105 322 338.

Kesko Corporation

DISTRIBUTION

Main news media

www.kesko.fi





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kesko Oyj via Globenewswire

