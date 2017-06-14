

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Wednesday, Eurozone industrial output data for April is due. Economists expect production to grow 0.5 percent on month in April, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rise against the yen, it fell against the U.S. dollar. Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the euro held steady.



As of 4:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8788 against the pound, 1.0859 against the Swiss franc, 1.1209 against the U.S. dollar and 123.51 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX