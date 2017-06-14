As of June 15, 2017, the following instrument issued by Natixis Structured Issuance SA listed on STO Structured Products will change market segment, short name, trading code and trading lot.



ISIN LU1062457038 ----------------------------------------------------- Current Market Segment STO Structured Products ----------------------------------------------------- Current Short name NXS 1511G ----------------------------------------------------- Current Trading Code NXS_1511G ----------------------------------------------------- Current trading lot 100 000 ----------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- New Market Segment STO Structured Products Units ----------------------------------------------------- New Short Name NXS1511G ----------------------------------------------------- New Trading Code NXS1511G ----------------------------------------------------- New trading lot 1 -----------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Eva Norling telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaqomx.com.