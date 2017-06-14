Amanda Benfell PR Manager, WARC Email: amanda.benfell@warc.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 7467 8125

LONDON, June 14, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Mobile marketing in EMEA will grow over the next year according to new research from WARC and the Mobile Marketing Association, released today.More than 80% of client-side marketers expect their mobile budgets to increase over the next year, 40% believe that more than a quarter of their marketing budget will be spent on mobile in five years' time.Based on a survey of 548 marketing professionals in EMEA, The State of the Industry: Mobile Marketing in EMEA report found that 62% of marketers find the channel 'quite effective', and almost a third view it as 'very important' for their business over the next year.The data in the report is designed to be a snapshot of the current state of mobile marketing in EMEA, and finds that although many companies have executive support for using mobile, talent and a clear learning agenda are lacking.Only 11% are 'ready' in terms of having adequate talent and resources for mobile marketing, and only 16% have a clear learning agenda in place.As a result, the majority (62%) of client-side marketers do not have a formal mobile marketing strategy for their brand, and for those that do, 61% have closely integrated mobile into other marketing activities.A bigger problem for marketers than integration is in metrics and measurement: 32% class this as the biggest barrier to the growth of mobile. Despite this, marketers will meet the mobile disruption over the next five years with investment in new mobile technologies. Growth is expected in the use of mobile wallets, virtual reality, and augmented reality, and the use of IoT and smart home technologies is expected to increase from 32% this year to 61% in 2022.Respondents ranked the financial services sector to be the most innovative in its mobile marketing, followed by the retail sector, and Coca-Cola is viewed as the most innovative brand."These findings reveal a market that sees the potential of mobile and is investing in it accordingly," added Amy Rodgers, Research Editor at WARC. "This is the second year we have surveyed mobile marketers in the EMEA region, and these results show some interesting developments in the progress in use of the channel. The significance of mobile payments and mCommerce to the region is evident in the results, and it will be interesting to see whether intended investment in mobile technologies results in increased maturity in mobile strategies and integration over the coming year."About WARC- your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence and insights from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.WARC runs four global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Innovation Awards, WARC Media Awards, The Admap prize, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.WARC also publishes leading journals including Admap, Market Leader, the Journal of Advertising Research and the International Journal of the Market Research Society. In addition to its own content, WARC features advertising case studies and best practices from more than 50 respected industry sources, including: ARF, Effies, Cannes Lions, ESOMAR and IPA.Founded in 1985, WARC is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.MMAThe MMA is the world's leading global non-profit trade mobile marketing association comprised of more than 800 member companies, from nearly fifty countries. Its members hail from every faction of the mobile marketing ecosystem -- including brand marketers, agencies, mobile technology platforms, media companies, operators and others.The MMA's mission is to accelerate the transformation and innovation of marketing through mobile, driving business growth with closer and stronger consumer engagement.The MMA's global headquarters are located in New York with regional operations Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM).For more information about the MMA please visit http://www.mmaglobal.com.Source: WARCMMAContact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.