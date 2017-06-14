Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2017) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRJ) (OTCBB: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) ("SRJ" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has acquired a 100 percent interest in 4 separate vanadium prospects, the "Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects" all located in the direct vicinity of Lac Chibougamau, Quebec. These 4 separate vanadium prospects comprise 50 separate claims totaling approximately 6,850 acres (2775 hectares).

James Nelson, President of Spearmint stated, "We are very pleased to be able to acquire 4 separate vanadium prospects all located in the direct vicinity of the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metals. These new properties border BlackRock Metals' (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc's (TSXV: VRB) Lac Dore vanadium project and Vanadium One Energy Corp's (TSXV: VONE) Mont Sorcier vanadium project. This new block of claims puts Spearmint in the heart of the expanding Chibougamau mining district's vanadium circle. Vanadium has garnered significant market attention recently as the use of vanadium in battery storage is gaining momentum and we are very pleased to be able to acquire a significant footprint in one of Canada's best known vanadium districts."

These new prospects were acquired via Gestim.

