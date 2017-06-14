Over 10 Companies Expected to Launch Flying Vehicles by 2022

Panel at Frost & Sullivan's "Intelligent Mobility" event explores the prospects and commercialisation opportunities of Flying Cars

LONDON, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan expects automotive OEMs, start-ups, aerospace companies and other players to make significant investments in the flying cars market and showcase their prototypes in the next 10 years. Flying cars are poised to usher in a whole host of new business services by 2035, including aerial sightseeing services, air surveillance as a service, aerial critical aid delivery, air taxi pay-per-ride, and flying car corporate lease. The key to achieving mass commercialisation of flying cars and attracting more buyers will depend on increased safety features, optimal regulations, and affordable prices.

Start-ups across the globe which are actively involved in building a future flying car have been identified by Frost & Sullivan and will be presented at Frost & Sullivan's Intelligent Mobility event on the 29th of June in London. The majority of these companies are based in the United States, however, there are participants from a whole host of countries including the UK, France, Germany, Russia, Slovakia, Israel, Russia and Japan. Among the companies expected to launch flying vehicles by 2022 are PAL-V, Terrafugia, Aeromobil, Ehang, E-Volo, Urban Aeronautics, Kitty Hawk and Lilium Aviation,have completed at least one test flight of their flying car prototypes. PAL-V has gone a step further and initiated the pre-sales of its Liberty Pioneer model flying car, which the company aims to deliver by the end 2018. This and other industry trends will be discussed at Frost & Sullivan's Intelligent Mobility event on the 29th of June in London.

To download the Intelligent Mobility brochure and register to attend the event, please visit www.frost.com/intmob.

"It will be interesting to see the first applications of flying vehicles. Although the ultimate goal of manufacturers is to address the issue of personal mobility, commercial applications are expected to commence through recreational activities in the form of what could be termed as a single seater flying scooter," observes Sarwant Singh, Senior Partner Frost & Sullivan. "From flying vehicle rides in amusement parks, aerial sightseeing of landmarks, to a star attraction at events, the recreational potential of flying vehicles is limitless."

During its upcoming annual industry event "Intelligent Mobility," taking place on 29th ofJune 2017 at the Jumeirah Carlton Hotel in London, Frost & Sullivan will offer visionary insights into the future of mobility from leading OEMs and tier-one suppliers, prominent industry thinkers, policymakers and disruptors from companies like Jaguar Land Rover, Facebook, Renault-Nissan Alliance, MAN Trucks, the Financial Times, Mahindra & Mahindra, Transport for London, the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles, as well as PAL-V International B.V. and Mohyi Labs.

Besides the presentation on Flying Cars, Intelligent Mobility will bring together industry experts onthe Future of Mobility Trends, the Role of Healthcare, Wellness and Wellbeing in Cars as well as Connected and Autonomous Vehicles. Moreover, the event will shed light on carefully selected auto tech startups and their particular business models to showcase the extent of disruption the industry faces. The conference will be complemented by a debate at the House of Lords and the Frost & Sullivan Intelligent Mobility Awards Banquet, a black tie evening and gala dinner.

A limited number of complimentary passes are available to members of the media.

