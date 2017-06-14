Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 14/06/2017 / 16:56 UTC+8 *Press Release June 14th, 2017* *GES wins Taiwan "Top Solar System Award" and the Accumulated Installed Solar System Capacity also Ranked Top among Taiwan Peers* Neo Solar Power Corporation ("NSP", or "the Company", publicly listed on Taiwan Stock Exchange, Ticker: 3576 TT), today announced that its subsidiary, General Energy Solutions Inc. ("GES", unlisted public company, Ticker: 6466), continues to perform its outstanding system project design & construction capability as always, received "Top Solar System Award" from Taiwan's Bureau of Energy for its technology development and creation in combining solar energy system with agriculture. The ceremony was held at International Photovoltaic Exposition Opening in Taipei, Nangang at 10:30am on June 14th, 2017 and GES Senior Vice President, Eric Tsai represented GES to receive this award. "GES is the first Taiwan solar system company with global footprints. Track records cover the region of Taiwan, the United States, Japan, Middle East, and Central-South America. The accumulated installed on-grid solar system capacity also ranked top among Taiwan peers. The demonstrated projects of GES are 109 MW, which includes "World's Largest Airport Solar Farm" (in Indianapolis of the United States), "Largest Solar Farm in Central Caribbean Areas" (in Dominican Republic), and "Largest Rooftop Solar System in Middle East"(in Dubai). Projects under construction and project pipelines are totaling of 300MW. GES will now focus on building more local solar system projects in responding to Taiwan government's new renewable energy policy. " said Dr. Quincy Lin, Chairman of GES. GES started to construct the greenhouse combining solar system and agriculture in 2014. This award winning 1MW project was located in Fangliao, Pintung County. It was built with high quality solar modules with excellent engineering design and went COD in mid- 2015. The idea of this solar project design was aimed to respond to government's policy of increasing utilization efficiency of farm lands. Via setting up solar module on the rooftop of the greenhouse, we optimized solar transmittance design for agricultural greenhouse, which allows vegetables grow naturally without abnormal weather condition, and then provide stable production, which also reduce carbon emission and increase the value-added use of farm lands. *About General Energy Solutions Inc. (GES)* General Energy Solutions Inc. (GES) is a company based in Hukou, Taiwan and founded in 2009. GES is one of the leading solar energy companies with the expertise to provide customized solutions across the globe: to develop, engineer, construct and operate projects to provide a low-carbon, sustainable future. The team consists of experienced project developers, financial advisors, and specialists, who all have an extensive track record in this industry. Through the team's experience and knowledge, the projects from GES can increase performance, reduce operational costs and maximize project yields. GES focuses on five core activities: Investments, Project Development, Project Management, EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction), and Operation and Maintenance (O&M). For more information, please visit GES website at www.gesyw.com [1] *For further information, please contact:* Ms. Shirley Chen Investor Relations Dept. Phone: +886-3-578-0011 ext. 20626 Email: Shirley.Chen@nsp.com Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=OMQWVVGFSR [2] Document title: GES wins Taiwan 'Top Solar System Award' and the Accumulated Installed Solar System Capacity also Ranked Top among Taiwan Peers 14/06/2017 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=051ddd3233059133ff0e018542b0ecd2&application_id=582919&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1759d6a8c98d63b5343ab06d4524c377&application_id=582919&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

June 14, 2017 04:56 ET (08:56 GMT)