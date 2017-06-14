The Committee for the Environment of the Brazilian Senate has approved a bill to modify the legislation of the electric system and grant access to the country's energy auctions to large-scale hybrid renewable energy projects.

The bill PLS 107/2017, which was submitted by Senator Hélio José and approved by the Senate's Committee for Enviroment, will now have to be approved by the Committed for Infrastructure.

Under the new provisions, large-scale renewable energy power plants integrating different technologies will be entitled to participate in Brazil's energy auctions (leiloes de energia) for the contracting of new generation capacity from clean ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...