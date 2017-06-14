

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production increased for the second straight month in April, in line with expectations, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent month-over-month in April, faster than the 0.2 percent rise in March, which was revised from a 0.2 percent drop reported earlier.



The figure also matched consensus estimate.



Among components, energy production grew the most by 4.7 percent over the month. Production of durable consumer goods rose 0.6 percent, while those of capital goods registered a decline of 0.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 1.4 percent in April, slower than the 2.2 percent gain in the prior month. The March figure was revised up from 1.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX