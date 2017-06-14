WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 13-June-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,653,876.27 10.8547
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,728,886.93 14.6203
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 13/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 792,582.00 17.5536
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 13/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,663,102.24 16.8841
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 13/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 675000 USD 6,753,902.36 10.0058
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 13/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2400000 USD 24,014,674.76 10.0061
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,762,071.49 13.3654
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 13/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 297,995.75 14.1903
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 13/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,216,065.43 16.9842
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 13/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,616,378.36 17.1392
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 13/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,676,441.79 11.9737
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 13/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3080000 USD 55,349,452.49 17.9706
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 13/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,440,889.76 19.473
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 13/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 51,975,468.06 17.9846
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 13/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,572,307.04 14.8331
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 13/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 314,821.14 14.9915
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 13/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,333,230.59 16.063
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 13/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,347,096.91 18.7097
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 13/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,332,075.25 16.5395
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 13/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,610,479.32 10.7669
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 13/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,307,963.81 18.6825
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 13/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 303,193.62 18.9496
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 13/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,747,471.52 18.9899
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 13/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,244,124.60 17.302
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 13/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,243,982.27 17.3012
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 13/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,370,442.92 13.9815
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 13/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,356,223.22 17.78
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 13/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,143,792.94 15.2143
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 13/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,205,207.50 10.3418
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 13/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,272,203.35 18.3419
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 13/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 170,779,748.20 15.1804
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 13/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 242,507.91 16.1672
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,721,714.65 5.8385
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2210000 USD 41,771,144.08 18.901
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 13/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,044,258.94 16.0655
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 13/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 926,344.88 14.2515
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 13/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,601,706.37 17.8199
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 13/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 303,361.13 18.9601
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 13/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,720,239.67 19.0782
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 13/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,811,592.93 19.5732
