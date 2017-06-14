

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - German shares rose on Wednesday as Chinese factory activity and retail sales data topped forecasts and investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision later in the day.



Meanwhile, investors shrugged off a report, which showed that industrial production within the single currency block slowed in April amid a slowdown in output of capital goods.



Separately, data from Destatis showed that German consumer price inflation slowed to a six-month low in May, as initially estimated. Inflation eased to 1.5 percent from 2 percent in April.



The benchmark DAX was up 61 points or 0.49 percent at 12,828 in late opening deals after rising 0.6 percent in the previous session.



Air Berlin shares were fluctuating after German Economics Minister Brigitte Zypries said the airline in a 'precarious' situation.



Banks traded mixed while automakers were broadly lower.



