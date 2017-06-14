LOS ANGELES, CA and NATIONAL HARBOR, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Lieberman Software Corporation today announced a new technology integration with VeriClouds that identifies if a user of Lieberman RED - Rapid Enterprise Defense™ Identity Management is attempting to login with a known compromised credential. The company is exhibiting this technology in booth #615 at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit this week in National Harbor, MD.

The number of stolen passwords readily available to cyber criminals and nation-state attackers on the dark web now numbers in the billions, and grows daily. A solution that can detect if a user's credentials are among these stolen records is essential for enterprise security and regulatory compliance. According to the Verizon 2017 Data Breach Investigations Report, 81% of hacking-related breaches leverage stolen and/or weak passwords.(1)

Minimizing the Threat of Data Breaches from Stolen Credentials

The integration between Lieberman Software's privileged identity management solution, RED Identity Management, and VeriClouds CredVerify strengthens the RED Identity Management web portal. When someone logs into the RED Identity Management portal, VeriClouds checks the entered userid and password against its database of more than five billion known compromised credentials.

If someone attempts to logon with a compromised credential, the logon is blocked, even if it is a valid user name and password in the corporate system. A warning pop-up appears to the user explaining the problem. Valid users can then resolve the problem, while criminals are prohibited from entering the RED Identity Management web portal.

"The use of proper analytics in privileged identity management is integral for protecting customers against identified cyber threats," said Philip Lieberman, President and CEO of Lieberman Software. "Through our new integration with VeriClouds, we're pleased to be the only privileged identity management vendor with a solution that can determine if a compromised credential is being used."

"We are excited to have a partner such as Lieberman Software leading the way in the privileged identity management space," said Steve Tout, CEO of VeriClouds. "At VeriClouds, our view is that privileged identity management is not a complete solution without visibility into those compromised credentials that are weak or being sold on the dark web. Today, organizations not only have the opportunity to enhance the security of privileged identity management, they have the obligation to do so."

Avoiding stolen credentials is also important for achieving regulatory compliance, particularly for federal government agencies. Updated guidelines from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) require screening of new passwords against lists of commonly used or compromised passwords.(2)

For more information see https://liebsoft.com/partners/technology-integrations/vericlouds/.

About VeriClouds

VeriClouds is a credential verification services company helping organizations detect compromised credentials before hackers do, using the same data attackers do, proactively monitoring the dark web and systematically reducing user-centric risk. VeriClouds provides the best approach to eliminate the biggest cause of massive data breaches, the weak and/or stolen password. VeriClouds was founded in 2014 by Rui Wang, a former security researcher at Microsoft with a PhD in cyber security, and Stan Bounev, a successful entrepreneur with over 16 years of corporate and startup experience. VeriClouds has built one of the largest commercially available databases including breach data from the dark web and diverse data sources using privacy preserving principles and strong encryption. For more information see https://www.vericlouds.com/.

About Lieberman Software Corporation

Lieberman Software provides cyber defense products which remediate intrusions that penetrate the network perimeter. The Lieberman RED - Rapid Enterprise Defense™ Suite focuses on different areas of cyber security, systems configuration and privileged identity management to successfully analyze and remediate compromised environments. The suite provides automated countermeasures against sophisticated cyber attacks to reduce losses to acceptable levels, even during constant attack. For more information, visit https://liebsoft.com or our blog www.identityweek.com, or follow us on Twitter @liebsoft or LinkedIn.

(1)2017 Data Breach Investigations Report, 10th Edition, Verizon

(2)DRAFT NIST Special Publication 800-63B, Digital Identity Guidelines, Authentication and Lifecycle Management, National Institute of Standards and Technology, US Department of Commerce, 2017

