SimpliPhi Power Brings Non-Toxic, Long Lasting Energy Storage to the U.K.

Company expands into Europe with new distribution partner Streamline Power

OJAI, California, and WINCHESTER,England, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SimpliPhi Power has continued its global expansion into Europe through a new distribution partnership with Streamline Power Limited. The award-winning SimpliPhi Lithium Ferrous Phosphate battery solution has already been installed in a residential project in Winchester, England, the first of many installations underway in the region. The excess energy generated by the Winchester home's rooftop solar array is stored by two SimpliPhi 3.4 kWh batteries, which are safely installed under the home's main staircase, a closet similar to the one occupied by a famous boy-wizard.

"We are delighted to expand into the U.K. and beyond with Streamline Power, and that our PHI batteries were chosen by the Winchester family over other Lithium chemistries available in the market. This small installation showcases big implications - by removing the hazardous element cobalt from our battery chemistry, we are able to provide safe storage solutions that do not pose the risk of thermal runaway and fires. Not only does this mean the PHI batteries can be safely installed in small unventilated spaces, such as a closet inside the home, but they create efficient, powerful and long term solutions that de-risk the energy storage proposition overall. People should not have to chose between their own safety and access to power, much less store clean solar energy in toxic and hazardous batteries," said SimpliPhi CEO Catherine Von Burg.

SimpliPhi Power has a 15-year track record of providing quality, durable and reliable energy storage solutions for the entertainment, military, residential, commercial and utility markets. The company began its international expansion beyond North America into the budding Australian market in late 2015. Now SimpliPhi continues to expand with Streamline Power, part of Solar PV Partners, a company with demonstrated ability to roll out new battery technologies in residential and commercial applications for off-grid and grid connected customers in the U.K. and Europe.

"We researched the energy storage market to find the highest performing, longest life and safest Lithium battery made today and identified SimpliPhi Power as the ideal solution. SimpliPhi Power has proven its performance in some of the harshest environments and use-cases on earth, will not catch fire, is non-toxic, requires no maintenance and lasts longer than any other battery," commented Managing Director of Streamline Power Dennis Garrison. "We are very proud to be their partner in the U.K. and have already had very high demand for SimpliPhi energy storage systems in universities and commercial properties, as well as in residential."

About SimpliPhi Power

Founded in 2002 as LibertyPak/Optimized Energy Storage, SimpliPhi Power designs and manufactures efficient, non-toxic and enduring energy storage and management systems that utilize lithium ferro phosphate (LFP). Based in Ojai, California, SimpliPhi combines the non-hazardous LFP energy storage chemistry with its proprietary cell and battery architecture, power electronics, Battery Management System (BMS) and assembly methods to create safe, reliable, durable and highly scalable on-demand power solutions for the residential, commercial, military, emergency response and film industries. Integral to all SimpliPhi Power solutions is a proprietary management system that further optimizes the life-cycle, performance and durability of its batteries. SimpliPhi Power storage system components are UL certified and have been rigorously tested and passed requirements by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. For more information, please visit SimpliPhipower.com and follow us @SimpliPhiPower or Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Streamline Power Limited

Founded in 2009, Streamline Power Limited is an innovative renewable energy design, distribution, project management and energy efficiency company that has worked under contract with Innovate U.K. within the NHS on energy systems research and exported U.K. manufactured energy saving technology to Europe and Asia. Streamline Power Ltd, a Winchester, U.K.-based company delivers a diversity of both on and off-grid solar + storage and diesel replacement renewable energy storage installations with Solar PV Partners (@Solarpvpartners) in the United Kingdom and Ireland and with other partners across Europe and in various African countries. www.streamline-power.com