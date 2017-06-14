Supply Chain Analytics Market Size to Reach $9.87 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalsupply chain analytics marketis expected to reach USD 9.87 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing need to manage a large amount of business data and use derived insights is optimizing the demand for supply chains. The increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits offered by supply chain analytics has encouraged organizations across various industries to adopt analytic solutions with an objective to improve perceptibility levels across the entire supply chain enablers.

The deployment of supply chain analytics solutions helps customers to enhance their company's profitability, achieve growth, and increase market shares by utilizing the derived insights for taking strategic decisions. Moreover, these solutions offer a holistic view of the supply chain that helps in enhancing sustainability, improving profitability, reducing inventory cost, and accelerating the time-to-market for products in the long run.

Furthermore, factors such as shortening product life cycles, low supply chain visibility, ineffective supplier networks, elevated warehousing costs, redundant forecasts, and fluctuating customer demands are responsible for the rising necessity of supply chain optimization, thereby driving growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The sales & operations analytics segment dominated the solution market in 2016. However, the visualization & reporting segment is expected to gain dominance by growing at a CAGR of 18.9% over the next eight years.

Cloud deployment is expected to remain the most preferred method of deployment in the supply chain analytics. This segment is expected to grow substantially at a CAGR of 17.1% over the forecast period.

The manufacturing segment experienced the highest application in 2016. However, the high technology product segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.9% over the next eight years.

The manufacturing and retail & consumer goods segments are predicted to grow at a higher rate, majorly due to reduction in the cost of supply chain in an attempt to reduce the overall product cost.

North America was the dominant regional market in 2016, which is attributed to the presence of a large number of supply chain analytics service providers in the region.

is expected to emerge as the largest market by 2025 and attain a market size of over the forecast period. The key industry participants operating in the market are SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Sage Clarity Systems, Kinaxis Inc., MicroStrategy Inc., Genpact Ltd., Capgemini Group, and Birst, Inc.

Grand View Research has segmented the global supply chain analytics market based on solutions, deployment, end-use, and regions:

Supply Chain Analytics Solution Scope (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Logistics Analytics Manufacturing Analytics Planning & Procurement Sales & Operations Analytics Visualization & Reporting

Supply Chain Analytics Deployment Scope (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Cloud On-premise

Supply Chain Analytics End-use Scope (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Retail & Consumer Goods Healthcare Manufacturing Transportation Aerospace & Defense High Technology Products Others

Supply Chain Analytics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa (MEA)



