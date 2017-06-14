SCHOMBERG, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Brookdale Treeland Nurseries Ltd. (BTN), one of the largest and most respected growers of garden plants in Canada, today announces the acquisition of Valleybrook Gardens Ontario Ltd., in Niagara-on-the-Lake. The addition of Valleybrook Ontario provides BTN the opportunity to service a more diverse market and will offer current and new BTN customers easier access to market leading products. The acquisition signals BTN's continued commitment to both their customers and position as market leader.

Valleybrook Gardens will continue to own and operate their location in Abbotsford B.C. All Valleybrook brands for the independent garden centre market will continue to be produced in Ontario under their current license agreement with Valleybrook International Ventures Inc., to ensure consistency and uphold brand recognition for their popular perennial plant lines. The lines, including Heritage Perennials®, Jeepers Creepers®, Colour Craze™ and Garden Gladiators, will serve as a value-add for BTN.

"We are excited to bring the teams at BTN and Valleybrook together to provide a greater selection of products to a wider range of retailers across Canada and the U.S. We understand and respect the unique relationship that Valleybrook has with each of their customers. We also hope to welcome new customers to BTN as a result of this larger offering. It is important to us that our customers and stakeholders can trust that we will always strive to bring them the very best," explains Jeff Olsen, President and CEO of Brookdale Treeland Nurseries.

"We view this acquisition as collaborative in nature and are certain that shared best practices will result in greater strength across both organizations," Vice President Finance, Joe Abi-Ad adds. "We value the strong reputation that Valleybrook has in the industry and as such will be working to ensure absolute consistency in quality and service. We are pleased to be welcoming their entire management team to Brookdale Treeland Nurseries and look forward to working alongside them."

The Valleybrook Gardens Ontario location will continue to operate under its current name, as a part of the BTN umbrella of companies. Brookdale Treeland Nurseries will continue to pursue the most trusted National product and service offerings through their growing brand. For more information visit www.btn.ca.

About Brookdale Treeland Nurseries

Brookdale Treeland Nurseries Ltd. (BTN) is one of the largest and most respected growers of garden plants in Canada. Servicing garden retailers, landscape contractors, municipalities and golf courses throughout Canada and the Northern United States, Brookdale grows on over 700 acres of land spanning British Columbia, Ontario and New Brunswick. BTN specializes in growing shade trees, fruit trees, flowering shrubs, evergreens, broadleaves, climbing vines, grafted standards, perennials, annuals and more. The company works tirelessly to provide customized service and solutions to address each customer's unique requirements.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Sara Padidar

Talk Shop Media

sara@talkshopmedia.com

604-738-2220



