

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation eased in May, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.3 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 2.6 percent climb in April. Prices have been rising since December 2016.



Transport costs grew 6.1 percent annually in May and prices pf food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 4.4 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.1 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices decreased 0.3 percent from April, when it increased by 0.7 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP climbed 1.4 percent yearly in April, while it edged down 0.2 percent from the preceding month.



