

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) announced, for the mid-term (2016-2019), the company expects net income growth (CAGR) to be 10-15%; and net revenue growth (CAGR)to be 5-10%. In order to achieve scalability of the business model, operating costs will be managed in the 0-5% range, depending on the net revenue performance.



Deutsche Börse Group aims to distribute 40 to 60% of the adjusted annual net income to shareholders in form of the regular dividend. The company also said, out of the 1 billion euros proceed from the divestiture of ISE in 2016, it plans to implement a one-off share buy-back programme with a volume of 200 million euros in the second-half of 2017.



Deutsche Boerse noted that the organic growth initiatives will be supplemented by targeted M&A activities which are accretive and executable. Focus will mainly be on asset class extensions and adjacent opportunities like data, analytics, investment strategy, and post-trade.



