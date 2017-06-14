Componenta Corporation Stock Exchange Release on 14 June 2017 at 13.10



Pasi Mäkinen has been appointed SVP, Cast Components Business Area as of 1 July 2017. He moves to the new position from the service of Componenta Turkey. Mäkinen's responsibility area includes the foundries in Pori and Karkkila in Finland and the machine shop in Främmestad in Sweden. He continues as a member of Corporate Executive Team and reports to CEO Harri Suutari.



Business Unit Director, Pori Seppo Erkkilä, Business Unit Director, Karkkila Niku Nurmi and Business Unit Director, Främmestad Fredric Lindahl will report to Mäkinen. Erkkilä and Lindahl will resign from the Corporate Executive Team of Componenta.



As of 1 July 2017, Componenta's Corporate Executive Team consist of CEO Harri Suutari, CFO Marko Karppinen, Group General Counsel Tuula Rainto, SVP Cast Components Business Area Pasi Mäkinen, SPV Forging Business Mikael Schill and Managing Director, Componenta Turkey, Sabri Özdogan.



Helsinki, 14 June 2017



COMPONENTA CORPORATION



Harri Suutari



President and CEO





Harri Suutari President and CEO tel. +358 10 403 2200



Componenta is an international technology company. Componenta specializes in supplying cast and machined components to its global customers, who are manufacturers of vehicles, machines and equipment. The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.