

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares extended gains from the previous session on Wednesday as Chinese factory activity and retail sales data topped forecasts and investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision later in the day.



A 25 bps rate hike looks like a done deal but there could be a dovish message on the outlook amid concerns about the downside risks for growth and inflation.



Meanwhile, data from Eurostat showed that industrial production within the single currency block slowed in April amid a slowdown in output of capital goods.



Industrial production grew an annual 1.4 percent in April, slower than the 2.2 percent gain in the prior month. The March figure was revised up from 1.9 percent.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up as much as 52 points or 1 percent at 5,314 in late opening deals after rising 0.4 percent on Tuesday.



Lender BNP Paribas rose half a percent and Societe Generale gained 0.8 percent after they have launched the sale of approximately 4.4 million Euronext shares representing approximately 6.3 percent of the Euronext's share capital.



Construction firm Eiffage rallied 1.5 percent on winning a contract worth 43 million euros.



