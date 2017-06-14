Cinkciarz Group to Introduce In-game Integrated Payment Solution at E3 2017

LONDON, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As the gaming industry grows, the need for a payment tool that is harmonious with each game's interface is rapidly expanding. Conotoxia Pay will meet and exceed this need by utilizing its existing payments tool.

Conotoxia Pay will revolutionize the way gamers play and pay. This easy-to-use payment solution that will improve developers' reach to global gamers is currently in the developmental phase. This stage offers the company the unique opportunity to properly research and listen to feedback from game developers and software programmers.

Conotoxia Pay will offer services in 24 of the world's most popular currencies. In the near future, that number will grow exponentially to over 140 currencies.

The benefits that Conotoxia Pay will bring to the industry will be lucrative from end-to-end; from gamers to multi-player platforms and online game stores to video game developers. This payment solution will allow amplified savings to be available to everyone, everywhere. "Cutting-edge, innovative and secure technology is a quintessential part of our business strategy. Coupled with our dedication to helping other business ventures grow, our allegiance to excellence in customer service is our lifeblood," says Kamil Sahaj, Cinkciarz CMO.

Conotoxia will introduce Conotoxia Pay to gaming industry leaders at E3 2017, held from June 13th-15th at the Los Angeles Convention Center in sunny LA. E3 is the premier annual event for all video, computer and mobile games, as well as related products and services. The convention draws the most groundbreaking and innovative companies to the world's stage to display new technologies and services. Representatives of Cinkciarz Group will be available each and every day of the convention to make presentations, answer questions, speak with the movers and shakers of the gaming industry, and demonstrate the capabilities of Conotoxia Pay.