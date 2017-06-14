Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software Market: Rising Usage of Artificial Intelligence Key to Growth, says TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market forcognitive systems, content analytics and discovery softwarefeatures a highly consolidated competitive landscape, wherein the top five companies cumulatively accounted for a massive 79% of the overall market in 2016, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. These, top vendors, namely IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Google Inc., and Microsoft Corporation command stronghold on the global market owing to their immense focus on research and development and introduction of innovative products. An instance is the introduction of IBM Watson Imaging Clinical Review, a cognitive imaging solution, by IBM Corporation in March 2017.

To reinforce their hold on the market, leading vendors are also keen on partnering and acquiring companies in the fields of cognitive systems, content analytics and discovery software. For instance, SAP SE announced its acquisition of Roambi, a leading cloud analytics company, in February 2016.

Transparency Market Research estimates that the global cognitive systems, content analytics and discovery software market, which valued at US$9.88 bn in 2016, will exhibit an exponential CAGR of 23.5% over the period between 2017 and 2025, rising to a valuation of US$60.06 bn by 2025.

Machine Learning Projected to be Most Attractive Application Segment

In terms of application, the segment of natural language processing held the dominant share in the overall revenue earned by the global market in 2016. The vast rise in usage of smart devices is one of the key factors strengthening the growth prospects of the natural language processing segment. The segment of machine learning is likely to be one of the most attractive application segments for the global cognitive systems, content analytics and discovery software market during the forecast period.

Get PDF Sample for this Research Report @http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=21686

In terms of geography, North America dominated the global market in 2016. Early adoption of this technology and increasing volume of unstructured data are the key factors attributed to the stronghold of North America on the global cognitive systems, content analytics and discovery software market.

Rising Usage of Artificial Intelligence across Numerous Application Areas Key to Market Growth

One of the key trends significantly pushing up the global demand for cognitive systems, content analytics and discovery software is the rising usage of artificial intelligence across a rising areas of application. Significant advancements in data processing technologies and the mounting rise in large, diverse, and highly complicated data sets, and vast developments in the field of machine learning are leading to a vast rise in the window of opportunity for artificial intelligence, which, in turn, has emerged as one of the key driving forces of the global cognitive systems, content analytics and discovery software market.

Furthermore, innovations in natural language processing are also bolstering the demand for cognitive systems, content analytics, and discovery software market. Voice-driven interface development platforms, social media analytics, and conversational computing using semantics learning are some of the most notable innovations in the field of natural language processing. The expanding set of application of these technologies is boosting the demand for cognitive systems, content analytics and discovery software market.

Get more information from Research Report Press Release:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/cognitive-systems-content-analytics-discovery-software-market.htm

This review of the global cognitive systems, content analytics and discovery software market is based on a recent market research report published by Transparency Market Research, titled "Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software Market (Application - Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Automated Reasoning, Speech Analytics, Text Analytics, and Social Media Analytics; Industries - Banking, Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, and Transportation; Deployment - On-premises and Cloud) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast2017 - 2025."

For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:

Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software Market, by Application:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Automated Reasoning

Speech Analytics

Text Analytics

Social Media Analytics

Others

Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software Market, by Industries:

Banking

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Transportation

Others

Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software Market, by Deployment Type:

On premises

Cloud

Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software Market, by Geography:

- North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

- Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa

South Africa

U.A.E.

Rest of Middle East and Africa

- Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Top Most Research Reports by TMR:

Gas Detection Device Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/south-east-asia-gas-detection-equipment-market.html

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/south-east-asia-gas-detection-equipment-market.html Contactless Payment Transaction Market:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/contactless-payments-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company,providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experiencedteam of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector - such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR's syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Transparencymarketresearch